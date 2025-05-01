Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull prediction: Picking the winner for the undisputed super middleweight title fight

The Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull predictions are here. They provide strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming super middleweight title fight. Álvarez enters the bout holding most of the belts, and many favor him to become undisputed once more.

However, it isn't the only notable fight on the card. In another super middleweight encounter, Bruno Surace rematches Jaime Munguía, whom he stopped in improbable fashion in what was arguably 2024's biggest upset.

Who, then, are the likely winners this coming weekend?

#1. Undisputed super middleweight title: Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull

The Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull is regarded by many as a shutout. The Mexican legend currently reigns as the WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight champion. Meanwhile, his Cuban foe holds the IBF belt. Unfortunately for him, there's good reason to believe he'll lose it to Álvarez.

Álvarez is a devastating counterpuncher with a masterful grasp on the fundamentals. He hides behind the high guard, moving his head off the center line when necessary. However, he allows his foe to land just enough to dupe them into overcommitting.

At that point, he blocks and/or parries his foe's jab, which they use to set up their power punches, before countering them once they commit. With a 62-2-2 record, it's worked out exceptionally for him. At one point, he was regarded as a powerful counterpuncher, but his well of knockouts has dried up.

Álvarez's last six foes all went to decision. So, what of Scull? The Cuban is much taller and longer than him, but far less experienced at 23-0. He isn't particularly powerful, but he's mobile, often using angles to stay close enough, but without being in the same position at all times.

That being said, Scull is going to lose. He'll be a tougher challenge than expected, but his lackluster decision win over Vladimir Shishkin was just that, and against an unremarkable foe, no less.

The Prediction: Canelo Álvarez via unanimous decision

#2. Super middleweight: Bruno Surace vs. Jaime Munguía 2

As the co-headliner of the Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull card, Bruno Surace vs. Jaime Munguía is a peculiar fight. They first clashed last year, with Surace, 26-0-2, who is comically pillow-fisted, stopping Munguía, 44-2, who had never been knocked out, with even Álvarez failing to.

Still, Surace was getting pummeled for most of the fight, even gettting dropped. Munguía's poor defense and overreliance on toughness caught up to him, but look for him to fight more cautiously and win on volume.

The Prediction: Jaime Munguía via unanimous decision

#3. The rest of the Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull fight predictions

Winners in bold.

Heavyweight: Martin Bakole (21-2) vs. Efe Ajagba (20-1)

WBC cruiserweight title: Badou Jack (28-3-3) vs. Noel Mikaelyan (27-2)

Middleweight: Brayan Leon (6-0) vs. Aaron Guerrero (11-3-1)

Super welterweight: Marco Verde (0-0) vs. Michel Polina (4-5-3)

