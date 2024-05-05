Canelo Alvarez shows respect after knocking down Jaime Munguia for the first time ever in impressive victory

Canelo Alvarez remains the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world, having defended his WBA (Regular), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring divisional titles against his hard-hitting Mexican countryman, Jaime Munguia. However, he not only beat him, he also knocked him down.

Munguia had never been dropped previously and showed remarkable toughness throughout the bout. Nevertheless, he fell before a more experienced and credentialed foe. In Alvarez's post-fight interview, he had nothing but praise for his durable opponent, who he hailed as great.

"I'm glad I give Jaime this opportunity. He's a great guy, great champion. He's going to continue doing good."

Check out Canelo Alvarez praising Jaime Munguia in his post-fight interview:

The fight with Munguia marked the fourth consecutive win for Alvarez since his stunning loss to defensive boxing wizard Dmitry Bivol. Strangely, ahead of the bout, it was not Munguia that seemed to be Alvarez's focus. Instead, it was his former promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, with whom he has well-known issues.

The pair engaged in a verbal confrontation at the pre-fight press conference, which has now escalated to threats of legal action. Fortunately for Alvarez, his emotions were kept in check come fight night, as he was able to perform to his usual standards.

The knockdown he handed Munguia is the first of his opponent's career, occurring in round four of their clash.

Check out the fourth-round knockdown from the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight:

While a stoppage eluded him, Alvarez still authored a convincing performance to become the first-ever fighter to beat Munguia, and in doing so, snapped his foe's 43-fight unbeaten run.

Alvarez, meanwhile, moves to 61-2-2, with just two losses and two draws to contrast his jaw-dropping 61 wins in boxing. Despite his extensive record, he is still only 33 years old and has plenty of time to achieve even more if he wishes.