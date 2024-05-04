Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions issue legal notice to Canelo Alvarez for "defamatory" press conference comments

Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions recently issued a legal notice to their former client, Canelo Alvarez, following his remarks during Wednesday's press conference.

During the pre-fight presser for his fight against Jaime Munguia, tensions flared between Canelo and De La Hoya as the boxing promoter launched a barrage of verbal attacks at his former protege. De La Hoya proclaimed that Canelo's success was solely attributable to Golden Boy's efforts.

The 51-year-old former boxer then ridiculed Canelo for his positive test for the banned substance clenbuterol before his 2018 rematch with Gennadiy Golovkin. These provocative remarks deeply unsettled the multi-division champion, prompting him to rise from his seat and confront De La Hoya, leading to a heated on-stage confrontation.

Check out the altercation between Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez below:

Subsequently, at the press conference, Canelo fired back at 'Golden Boy' with a barrage of profanity-laden accusations, alleging that he had deceived other boxers:

"He tried to steal money, and he’s a f**king a**hole. He steals from his fighters. F**king pu**y. Motherf**ker."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

Now, De La Hoya has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Canelo, citing what he deems as "defamatory accusations." As per the legal notice shared by 'Golden Boy' on X, De La Hoya explicitly reserves the right to pursue legal action against the undisputed super middleweight champion for the damages incurred due to the accusations. The letter read:

"We hereby demand that Canelo cease and desist from making any further false and preposterous allegations against Oscar and Golden Boy. We also demand that Canelo immediately retract his allegations that Oscar stole from the boxers.

"Clearly, Canelo internationally defamed Oscar and Golden Boy. Canelo's statements were also made with actual malice. Oscar and Golden Boy reserve all rights to sue Canelo for the damages caused by these defamatory accusations, including punitive damages designed to ensure Canelo learns his lesson."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's post below:

Canelo and De La Hoya have been locked in a bitter dispute ever since the 33-year-old Mexican parted ways with Golden Boy Promotions in November 2020, which was precipitated by a breach of contract lawsuit filed earlier that year.

Conor McGregor comments on Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya's on-stage altercation

Conor McGregor recently reacted to the confrontation between Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya.

'The Notorious', who acquired minority ownership in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) last week, invited both adversaries to settle their dispute through a bare-knuckle fight:

"I’d love these two to go at it, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Take off the gloves and fight, b*tch! @bareknucklefc"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

