Conor McGregor reacts to Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya nearly throwing hands at press conference - "Take off the gloves and fight, b*tch!"

Conor McGregor recently weighed in on the fiery altercation between Canelo Alvarez and his former promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, at a press conference.

Alvarez is preparing to defend his undisputed (WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF) super middleweight titles against his undefeated Mexican compatriot, Jaime Munguia, in a 12-round clash. The highly anticipated event is set to take place this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the pre-fight press conference, De La Hoya, who now promotes Munguia under Golden Boy, launched a series of verbal jabs at Alvarez. He boldly asserted that his former protege was crafted by Golden Boy and credited himself for Alvarez's ascent in the boxing world:

"I would be remiss if I didn’t respond to the man I used to promote. He seems to have trouble remembering who helped him become a true global star. To be clear, I have nothing but respect for Canelo Alvarez as a fighter."

The 51-year-old former boxer went on to level accusations against Canelo, alleging him for failing two drug tests. The incendiary claim didn't sit well with the multi-division champion, prompting him to stand up from his chair and approach De La Hoya. However, security swiftly intervened, diffusing the escalating tension before it could develop further.

Check out the heated interaction between Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya below:

'The Notorious' turned to X, proposing an intriguing offer for Alvarez and De La Hoya. The former two-division UFC champion, who recently acquired minority ownership in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC), extended an invitation to the two rivals to resolve their differences through a bare-knuckle fight:

"I’d love these two to go at it, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Take off the gloves and fight, b*tch! @bareknucklefc"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Alvarez parted ways with Golden Boy Promotions in November 2020 following a breach of contract lawsuit filed earlier that year. Later, during the recent presser, Canelo took the microphone and retaliated against De La Hoya with blistering remarks:

"He tried to steal money, and he’s a f**king a**hole. He steals from his fighters. F**king pu**y. Motherf**ker."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

Oscar De La Hoya predicts outcome of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight

Despite Jaime Munguia boasting an unblemished professional record of 43-0, Canelo Alvarez enters their bout as the clear betting favorite, thanks to his consistent dominance over his opponents.

However, in a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Oscar De La Hoya conveyed his unwavering belief in Munguia's ability to cause a significant upset on Saturday night:

"A lot of energy, the youth. You know, the old horse, the young thoroughbred. It can be a long night for Canelo. If Jaime is disciplined, a 100% with his gameplan."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below (44:17):