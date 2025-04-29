Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull showdown is set to headline a fight card in the boxing capital of the Middle East. The main event will feature Alvarez defending his undisputed super middleweight titles (WBA, WBC, and WBO) against Scull in a 12-round battle.

Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull fight card

Main event

Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull: undisputed super middleweight title

Undercard

Bruno Surace vs. Jaime Munguia: super middleweight

Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba: heavyweight

Badou Jack vs. Ryan Rozicki: WBC cruiserweight title

Marco Verde vs. Michel Polina: middleweight

Brayan Leon vs. Aaron Guerrero: middleweight

Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull date and venue

The upcoming Riyadh Season boxing event is slated for this Saturday, May 3, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull start time

The event is scheduled to kick off at around 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Saturday, May 3, for fans tuning in from the United States. Meanwhile, viewers in the United Kingdom can expect the action to begin at 5:00 PM GMT.

Meanwhile, the main event is expected to commence at approximately 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT for viewers in the U.S. For fans in the U.K., the headline bout is set to begin around 9:00 PM GMT. It's worth noting that these start times are subject to change based on the duration and outcomes of the preceding undercard fights.

Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull streaming details and how to watch

The fight card will be available worldwide exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View. Fans can purchase individual access for $59.99 in the U.S., £21.99 in the U.K., €21.99 in Europe, and $24.99 in other international regions.

Alternatively, viewers can opt for the DAZN Knockout Weekend Bundle, priced at $90 in the U.S., £34.99 in the U.K., and €34.99 across Europe, which offers access to both cards: Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero and Alvarez vs. Scull.

