Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The highly anticipated Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero clash is set to take place this Friday, May 2, at the iconic Times Square in Manhattan, New York City. The 12-round bout will see Garcia and Romero vie for the WBA welterweight title.
The ring walk, accompanied by commanding entrance music, is one of the most pivotal moments in any high-profile fight, transforming the arena into a cauldron of anticipation. More than mere theatrical flair, these entrances amplify the energy and intensify the tension surrounding the bout.
Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?
Although the official walkout songs for the upcoming Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero showdown have yet to be revealed, it's worth looking back at the entrance tracks they've chosen in previous fights.
With a professional record of 24-1 (1 NC), including 20 wins by knockout, Garcia is set to return to the ring following a turbulent hiatus overshadowed by controversy. The 26-year-old Californian last faced Devin Haney, initially securing a major decision win. However, the result was later overturned to a no-contest after the former interim WBC lightweight champion tested positive for the performance enhancing drug ostarine.
As a result, Garcia received a one-year suspension and was fined over $10,000 following a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission. With the ban now lifted, he has been cleared to return to the squared circle.
For his showdown with Haney, 'KingRy' delivered a two-part entrance, setting the tone with Kanye West’s hauntingly powerful 'No Child Left Behind' before seamlessly transitioning into the timeless Mexican classic 'El Rey' by Vicente Fernández.
In the past, Garcia has consistently chosen 'Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)' by Hillsong UNITED as his walkout anthem — a faith-driven track that underscores his unwavering Christian beliefs.
Meanwhile, Romero, who holds a professional record of 16-2 with 13 wins by knockout, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Manuel Jaimes in September. Despite the win, the 29-year-old Nevada native finds himself navigating one of the most challenging stretches of his career, having lost two of his last four bouts, first to Gervonta Davis and then to Isaac Cruz, both by TKO.
For his bout against Davis, 'Rolly' made his entrance to the evergreen 'When Doves Cry' by the American band Prince & The Revolution.