Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull: Live round-by-round updates

The Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming undisputed super middleweight title fight. The matchup is of tremendous importance to both men, albeit for different reasons.

For the legendary Mexican star, it is his tune-up fight before a blockbuster boxing match with fellow pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford. The two men are expected to lock horns at some point this year, likely Sep. A loss to a relative unknown like Scull would severely dull the luster of a Crawford bout.

Moreover, it is Álvarez's chance at becoming the first-ever two-time undisputed super middleweight champion. For Scull, there is no question that a win over an all-time great like Álvarez would do wonders for his career beyond just crowning him the undisputed super middleweight champion for the first time in his career.

Álvarez enters the bout in possession of the WBA, WBC, and WBO belts, while Scull holds a lone IBF title. While he presents a puzzle for Álvarez, he isn't expected to beat him, with the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook listing Álvarez as a -3000 favorite, while Scull is a massive +1400 underdog.

The main card starts on May 3 at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers. U.K. viewers will find the event running at 12:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time), while local fans in Saudi Arabia can tune in 2:00 AM A.S.T. (Arabia Standard Time).

However, the main event is expected to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T. / 4:00 AM B.S.T. / 6:00 AM A.S.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the undisputed super middleweight title fight.

Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull

