Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

The highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull showdown is set go down this Saturday, May 3, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 12-round bout will be contested for the undisputed super middleweight championship, with Alvarez holding the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles, and Scull entering as the reigning IBF champion.

Alvarez is riding a five-fight winning streak, most recently securing a dominant unanimous decision victory over Edgar Berlanga in September. The 34-year-old Mexican superstar hasn't tasted defeat since May 2022, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol, marking just the second loss of his professional career.

Meanwhile, Scull was last seen in action in October, earning a unanimous decision victory over Vladimir Shishkin to capture the vacant IBF super middleweight title. 'El Indomable' remains unbeaten, boasting a flawless record of 23 wins in as many professional bouts.

Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull: How much are both boxers reportedly going to earn?

As the Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull showdown draws near, boxing enthusiasts are keen to find out the potential earnings for both Alvarez and Scull. Although official payout figures have yet to be released, educated estimates can be made based on their past earnings and contractual trends.

Alvarez remains one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, and for his upcoming bout this weekend, he is expected to follow a familiar blueprint. It’s no secret that the payday awaiting him is expected to be nothing short of astronomical.

In February, Canelo signed one of the most lucrative four-fight deals in boxing history with Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority (GEA). The landmark deal is reportedly valued at around $400 million, excluding additional revenue streams such as merchandising, sponsorships, pay-per-view earnings, and other off-the-ring endorsements.

According to a recent report by Marca, Alvarez is projected to earn approximately $80 million for his first appearance under the Riyadh Season banner this weekend.

Meanwhile, according to TSM Sportz, despite being a lesser-known figure on the global boxing stage, 'El Indomable' is set to secure the largest payday of his career to date, with earnings expected to exceed $3 million.

