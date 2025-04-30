Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The much-anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull showdown is set to take place this weekend at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 12-round contest will be for the undisputed super middleweight crown, with Alvarez putting his WBA, WBC, and WBO titles on the line against Scull, the current IBF champion.

The ring walk, often set to powerful entrance music, stands as one of the most defining moments in any marquee fight, electrifying the atmosphere and turning the arena into a charged cauldron of anticipation. Far from being just a spectacle, these dramatic entrances heighten the emotion and set the tone for the battle to come.

Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

While the official walkout songs for the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull clash have yet to be confirmed, it’s worth revisiting the entrance music they've selected in past bouts.

Sporting a professional record of 62-2, with 39 of those wins coming by knockout, Alvarez heads into the bout on the heels of a unanimous decision victory over Edgar Berlanga in September. His most recent defeat came in May 2022, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol.

Canelo has built a reputation for creating some of the most iconic ring entrances in boxing. His walkouts are a vibrant celebration of his Mexican heritage, often featuring carefully selected music that reflects his cultural pride.

For his fight against Edgar Berlanga, Alvarez made his entrance to a live performance of 'Billete Grande' by Fuerza Regida, with the band walking alongside him.

In his fight against Jermell Charlo in September 2023, the former undisputed super middleweight champion made his way to the ring with Mexican artists Santa Fe Klan and Tornillo Vázquez by his side. The duo performed a stirring rendition of 'Por Mi México'.

Meanwhile, Scull, boasting an undefeated professional record of 23-0 with nine knockouts, enters the bout following a dominant unanimous decision win over Vladimir Shishkin in October, which earned him the vacant IBF super middleweight title.

When it comes to walkout songs, 'El Indomable' consistently pays tribute to his Cuban heritage. He has previously made his entrance to the powerful anthem 'Me Dicen Cuba' (They Call Me Cuba) by Havana D'Primera.

