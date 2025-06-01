"Canelo fans shakin in their boots rn" - Fans react as Jermall Charlo makes triumphant return to boxing with stoppage win over Thomas LaManna

Jermall Charlo returned to the ring on May 31 against Thomas LaManna in a co-main event clash after nearly two years away from competition. However, ring rust did not appear to be an issue for the former WBC champion, as he secured a fifth-round stoppage win to extend his undefeated record to 33-0.
Charlo faced several issues outside of the ring over the past few years. But it appears that 'The Future of Boxing' has begun to find his feet once again as he delivered an impressive showing against LaManna. His victory has seen fans rally behind him as a potential challenger for Canelo Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight crown.
The former champion's twin brother, Jermell Charlo, had previously attempted to topple Alvarez, but fell short.
Following the result, Ring Magazine took to X to share the news with fans, writing this:
"Jermall Charlo defeats Thomas LaManna after round five due to doctor stoppage."
Check out the post below:
One fan predicted that Charlo's performance had left fans of Alvarez feeling nervous, as @sauIseaI wrote:
"Canelo fans shakin in their boots rn"
With Charlo and Caleb Plant, who features in the card's main event, having shared beef for some time, fans also touched on the former WBC champion's chances against 'Sweet Hands'.
One fan wrote:
"CHARLO WHOOPS CALEB PLANT!"
"Charlo looked good tonight, especially considering the long layoff."
"Charlo looked good, I think he beats Plant and possibly even stops him"
"Plant might be in trouble, Jermall Charlo looking like [Gennady Golovkin] in there."
Plant will take on Armando Resendiz in the main event of the PBC Fight Night card which also featured Charlo. Should 'Sweet Hands' secure victory, a bout against 'The Future of Boxing" will likely be next.