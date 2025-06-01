"Canelo fans shakin in their boots rn" - Fans react as Jermall Charlo makes triumphant return to boxing with stoppage win over Thomas LaManna

Jermall Charlo returned to the ring on May 31 against Thomas LaManna in a co-main event clash after nearly two years away from competition. However, ring rust did not appear to be an issue for the former WBC champion, as he secured a fifth-round stoppage win to extend his undefeated record to 33-0.

Ad

Charlo faced several issues outside of the ring over the past few years. But it appears that 'The Future of Boxing' has begun to find his feet once again as he delivered an impressive showing against LaManna. His victory has seen fans rally behind him as a potential challenger for Canelo Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight crown.

The former champion's twin brother, Jermell Charlo, had previously attempted to topple Alvarez, but fell short.

Ad

Trending

Following the result, Ring Magazine took to X to share the news with fans, writing this:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Jermall Charlo defeats Thomas LaManna after round five due to doctor stoppage."

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan predicted that Charlo's performance had left fans of Alvarez feeling nervous, as @sauIseaI wrote:

"Canelo fans shakin in their boots rn"

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Charlo and Caleb Plant, who features in the card's main event, having shared beef for some time, fans also touched on the former WBC champion's chances against 'Sweet Hands'.

One fan wrote:

"CHARLO WHOOPS CALEB PLANT!"

"Charlo looked good tonight, especially considering the long layoff."

"Charlo looked good, I think he beats Plant and possibly even stops him"

"Plant might be in trouble, Jermall Charlo looking like [Gennady Golovkin] in there."

Ad

Screenshot of fan reactions to Jermall Charlo's stoppage win

Plant will take on Armando Resendiz in the main event of the PBC Fight Night card which also featured Charlo. Should 'Sweet Hands' secure victory, a bout against 'The Future of Boxing" will likely be next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.