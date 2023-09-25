Canelo vs. Charlo PPV price: How much does the boxing pay-per-view for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo cost?

Boxing Canelo Alvarez is set to make a comeback against undisputed light middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo on September 30, 2023. Canelo is heavily favored to win the 12-round contest as he will attempt to retain the WBA, WBC, and The Ring super middleweight titles against Charlo at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The event will be available to watch on a pay-per-view basis on Showtime PPV. Boxing fans will have to shell out $84.99 to buy the PPV and enjoy watching their favorite stars go at it in the ring.

Canelo Alvarez is coming off back-to-back wins over Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder in his recent outings. His attempt to extend his dominance in the light heavyweight division in May 2022 was thwarted by Dmitry Bivol, who retained the WBA (super) light heavyweight title via unanimous decision. This was Canelo’s first defeat since losing to Floyd Mayweather back in 2013.

Meanwhile, the light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo has not been active since pulling off a spectacular knockout win over Brian Castano in May 2022. His previous contest against Castano had resulted in a split draw.

Charlo is taking a huge step up in terms of weight class as well as competition in taking on Canelo Alvarez. If he manages to get the hand raised on September 30, it will be one of the biggest upsets in recent history.

Canelo Alvarez is a huge betting favorite over Jermell Charlo

Jermell Charlo will jump not one but two weight classes to challenge Canelo Alvarez in his territory on September 30. It is a steep uphill climb for him, and the oddsmakers believe that as well. Canelo Alvarez is a massive -420 favorite heading into the boxing match, while Charlo is a +330 underdog who will attempt to create an upset.

Apart from the main event, the Canelo vs. Charlo fight card has several exciting matchups like Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios and Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin.

The event will start at 8 PM ET on September 30, 2023. The Nevada State Athletic Commission has appointed Harvey Dock as the referee for the main event. Dock served as a referee in the recently concluded Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. and Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko title fights. Max De Luca, David Sutherland, and Steve Weisfeld will judge the contest from the ringside.