"Cannot be ridiculously woke" - Andrew Tate gets brutally honest about Dana White joining $182 billion technology giant's board of directors

Controversial influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate recently shared excitement for UFC CEO Dana White's new role in Meta. White had joined the $182 billion (per CompaniesMarketCap) company's board of directors in January 2025.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a big fan of the UFC, and has a close relationship with Dana White. As such, White had no qualms when Zuckerberg offered the role. However, many believe the move was to get in the good graces of President Donald Trump, a close friend of the 55-year-old.

Speaking on the recent episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST, Tate was asked to chime in about White's new role by host Kyle Forgeard. Even though Meta has still banned him, Tate stated he was happy knowing White was on the board. Despite never having interacted with the UFC head honcho, Tate shared he was a fan of White.

"Meta still hasn't reinstated me either. I still need to try and get my Instagram back, but I feel happy knowing Dana's on the board. I've never met Dana, and I've never spoken to him, but the fact that he's on the board means the board cannot be ridiculously woke," Tate said.

Check out Andrew Tate's comments about Dana White below (45:09):

Andrew Tate hails Dana White's handling of Bryce Mitchell issue

The UFC attracted severe criticism when featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell made anti-semitic remarks on social media. Although White criticized Mitchell, the UFC head honcho defended the 30-year-old's right to say what he wants, citing freedom of speech.

On the FULLSEND PODCAST with guest Andrew Tate, host Kyle Forgeard hailed the UFC CEO for defending controversial fighters like Mitchell and Sean Strickland. Tate agreed and said:

"Once you start policing people's speech, it's only downhill from there. We know that. We know that from the last four years of how this country got trotted into the ground. So yeah, I think it's fantastic. And I remember with the Bryce Mitchell thing, Dana said, ‘Look, I don't agree with it. I think what he said was stupid, but he's allowed to say it.’ And that's the most sensible take," Tate said (45:50 onwards in the aforementioned podcast).

