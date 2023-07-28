"Cardio is a real motherf***ing thing" - Sean O'Malley gives honest opinion on possible fight between Bradley Martyn and Logan Paul

As Jake Paul and Bradley Martyn remain embroiled in a war of words, UFC bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley offered his honest opinion on a potential fight between the two.

Sharing his thoughts on his podcast, The BrO'Malley Show he stated:

"Bradley doesn't want boxing, he's thinking and he wants to grab a hold of a mot***fu**er obviously. He's f**king massive, he's so strong. The thing about that [MMA] is cardio dude."

Sean O'Malley further added:

"I don't want you know one gets knocked out or whatever that's fine but I don't want to see him fu**ing street fight in one go you know die like both of them but I think it'd be sweet to watch him spar, [it'd] be very interesting.

"Logan's a little bit smaller but he's more skilled in boxing and yeah he did wrestling in high school and Bradley I think he's on jiu jitsu and stuff and he's so strong...strength plays a role but also cardio is a real m**herf***er."

In a recent episode of his podcast, Raw Talk, he invited Nate Diaz and asked him to beat Jake Paul in their boxing bout and turn him into a meme. In the aftermath of it, Jake Paul's brother, Logan Paul, responded by calling him lame and a person who is after clout and traction.

Bradley Martyn replied to him by defending his position in Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul and challenging him to spar with him in his gym, Zoo Culture, in a closed-door setting without any cameras.

Aljamain Sterling accuses Dana White of favoring Sean O'Malley

The UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, has expressed concerns about favoritism in the UFC. Besides accusing the organization of creating hurdles for him to dislodge him from his bantamweight title reign, he also took a veiled dig at Sean O'Malley during his appearance at the BS with Jake Paul Show.

"100 per cent, I want to grow my hair out a little bit more and then like dye it in a bunch of different colors, put some tattoos on my eye brows...It's a funny game, I feel like they've been putting obstacles in front of me and I keep jumping over it passing every single test and I think at the end of the day greatness can't be denied."

Aljamain Sterling is scheduled to defend his title against Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 292.