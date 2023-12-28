Carl Froch identifies Deontay Wilder's major issue that has gone 'unnoticed' 

Carl Froch believes that it's not age that played into Deontay Wilder's loss over the weekend.

On Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, 'The Bronze Bomber' returned to the boxing ring. There, he faced former champion Joseph Parker in a highly important matchup. If Wilder could get through the Aussie, he would face Anthony Joshua in March.

That potential bout with 'AJ' was expected to net Wilder millions upon millions of dollars. Sadly for the former champion, that bout is likely now off. On Saturday, Parker absolutely battered Wilder, winning by unanimous decision after 12 rounds of action.

Since Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, many have speculated what went wrong for the former champion. Now, Carl Froch has weighed in his thoughts. A former champion in his own right, 'The Cobra' discussed the bout on his YouTube channel.

There, Froch opined that fans must've forgotten the damage that Wilder sustained in his trilogy with Tyson Fury. On his YouTube channel, the analyst stated (via DAZN):

"I feel that those [Fury] fights have taken a lot out of Deontay Wilder. He got knocked down a few times, badly hurt, stopped. Those beatings, they can’t go unnoticed. They take the stamina bar down. Every single fight ages you. You leave a piece of you in that ring every time you have a bad fight."

Check out his comments below (8:00):

Malik Scott pinpoints what went wrong for Deontay Wilder

Malik Scott doesn't exactly agree with Carl Froch about Deontay Wilder.

Since fight night, many have slammed 'The Bronze Bomber,' as well as his coach. Scott signed on with Wilder following his loss to Tyson Fury in 2020 and guided him to a knockout victory over Robert Helenius last year.

Scott was in the corner on fight night over the weekend when Wilder suffered the first defeat of his career. Post-fight, the trainer discussed what went wrong in an interview with ES NEWS.

There, Scott praised Joseph Parker and his team for their game plan. While he didn't mention Wilder's age or previous damage, he did acknowledge that his fighter had a rough night. Stating:

"We had an awful night.. He came out of his base a lot. His chin came up a few times. The jab, it wasn’t filling blank spaces. [A lot] of times in the fight nothing was going on, and that was good for Parker, not good for Deontay.”

Check out his comments below: