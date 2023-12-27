Will Deontay Wilder still fight Anthony Joshua after recent upset? 'The Bronze Bomber' speaks

Deontay Wilder's next fight could still be against Anthony Joshua, despite his recent loss.

'The Bronze Bomber' returned to the ring over the weekend against Joseph Parker. The bout was his first in over a year, and it was hard to watch. The Australian battered 'The Bronze Bomber', winning by unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

The bout itself took place in the co-main event of Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin, with 'AJ' winning by stoppage. As many are likely aware, Saturday's 'Day of Reckoning' was largely built to serve as a precursor to a bout between the Brit and Wilder.

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren even revealed that Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua was signed for March 9. With the loss by Wilder, however, the entire division has been in a state of disarray. For both Wilder and Joshua, their futures seem uncertain.

While Matchroom has shown interest in booking Anthony Joshua vs. Filip Hrgovic, Wilder is still interested. Speaking to 78SportsTV following the defeat, 'The Bronze Bomber' stated (via Michael Benson) :

“They really don’t want that fight. When I lost, did you see how happy he was coming out? I broke out laughing, I said, ‘That n***a’s happy as f***.’ I made him able to perform like that. He was like, ‘I ain’t gotta fight Wilder.’ The rumour was he was talking about retiring if I won… March 9th, the fight still can go on. But this is a perfect way for them to get out.”

Could Deontay Wilder's next fight be against Anthony Joshua?

Contractually, Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua might have to happen.

While 'The Bronze Bomber' still wants the bout to proceed, the situation is now largely up in the air. According to both Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren, the two heavyweights had already signed a deal to fight in March in Saudi Arabia.

However, post-fight, the head of Matchroom completely backtracked on those comments. Instead, Hearn stated that 'AJ' will likely fight Filip Hrgovic for IBF heavyweight gold later in 2024. However, the British boxer himself showed interest in facing Wilder after defeating Otto Wallin on Saturday.

All in all, the status of the heavyweight clash depends on the language of their contract. While a fight between Wilder and Joshua is likely less profitable now, both still seem to want it. Also, if a deal was signed pre-fight, there's a good chance 'The Bronze Bomber' won't let them out of it.