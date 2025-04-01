Carl Froch and Michael Bisping labeled "b*llend" and "bootlicker" by Ariel Helwani over recent clip of the Englishmen calling him annoying

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani certainly won't be friends with Carl Froch or Michael Bisping anytime soon. After the Englishmen questioned Helwani's character, the 42-year-old responded by putting insulting labels on them.

Helwani is a fan of the New York Knicks and expressed happiness on social media after hearing positive news about Jalen Brunson. Here, a fan asked Helwani whether he saw Froch and Bisping's criticism of him.

The veteran MMA journalist responded that he hadn't but assured that he will. Moreover, he made offensive remarks about Froch and Bisping:

"No I missed the latest episode of B*llend meets Bootlicker. Will be sure to check it out in due time though," Helwani wrote on X.

Helwani's response is unsurprising considering the remarks Michael Bisping and Carl Froch made on the latter's recent podcast episode. The topic of Helwani came up when Froch asked Bisping to name the "biggest kn*bheads" in MMA.

After comparing Tim Kennedy and Vitor Belfort, Bisping named the latter. However, Froch replied that he was expecting 'The Count' to name Helwani, to which the former middleweight champion said:

"He's a total di**head. He's definitely up there as well. See, I don't think about him. I was thinking about fighters. All he does is try and manufacture beef with other fighters, so it makes him look good and it keeps him current. All he does is hate on the UFC, that's like his whole MO."

Froch's beef with Helwani stems from the journalist's claim that the former boxing champion was begging for a fight with Jake Paul.

Michael Bisping shares the beginning of his beef with Ariel Helwani

On the aforementioned podcast, Michael Bisping didn't mince words about Ariel Helwani. Bisping even asserted that talking about the multi-time award-winning MMA journalist was not even worth his time.

Froch also agreed with the assessment, and afterward Bisping proceeded to share the source of his animosity with Helwani:

"I did a little video a while ago on my podcast. We were talking, and I made fu**ing just a little bit of a joke, you know what I mean? 'Oh, Ariel knows everything,' or whatever, I forget what I said. And he started this whole beef, and then he started saying that I had manufactured a beef with him to curry favor with Dana White, 'cause Dana doesn't like him." [34:36]

The former UFC champion believes that Helwani wanted the beef to go on, but he didn't bite on it. He also stated that the MMA journalist wanted to settle the grudge, but Bisping shared that he dismissed it, citing that Helwani was irrelevant for him to hold any animosity.

