Carl Froch slams Conor McGregor for 'talking sh**', warns of worse outcome than Floyd mayweather fight - "He's a light fighter"

Speaking to BettingSites.co.uk, boxing legend Carl Froch had some words to say about MMA superstar, Conor 'The Notorious' McGregor. Froch was asked about his 'disdain' for crossover fights, where MMA fighters faced boxers in a boxing match.

This was particularly true in the case of Conor McGregor, who Froch had gone back and forth with in the past. The interviewer brought up his exchanges with McGregor, to which Froch responded:

“Conor McGregor was talking s**t, wasn’t he? Talking nonsense about me and piping up. Then I think he realised that actually, if he takes me on in my discipline in boxing, it’s going to be even worse than what happened to him when he fought Mayweather. Mayweather is a quality fighter, but he’s small, he’s a light boxer.

"I’m quite heavy and I’m even heavier now. Been retired for nine years and I keep myself in shape. So I think he realises that you don’t want to be getting in the boxing ring with me which is fair enough.”

Despite his previous comments on crossover fights, Froch added that he would welcome an opportunity to compete against McGregor inside the boxing ring. Froch is officially retired as a boxer and so, may entertain the possibility of a crossover fight.

Froch has previously spoken about fighting McGregor. In an interview, he welcomed the possibility of taking on McGregor in the cage.

Check out the clip here:

Carl Froch and Conor McGregor have previously agreed to fight each other

Previously, Carl Froch had said in an interview that he would take on McGregor in the cage if the opportunity presented itself. Speaking to journalist Michael Benson, Froch said:

"I'd fight Conor McGregor in the cage. I could be getting myself in trouble here or into a position I can't wiggle out of, but I think I'd take him on in the cage. He's too small."

'The Notorious' responded with a laughing emoji and urged Eddie Hearn, Carl Froch's promoter, to draw up a contract for the fight.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Conor McGregor responding to Carl Froch today… Conor McGregor responding to Carl Froch today… https://t.co/FaVwjP6LCP

The fight never did end up materializing, but judging by his latest interview, it appears that Carl Froch hasn't let go of the idea of fighting McGregor. Considering he is, in fact, retired, and the significant payday a bout with McGregor would bring, it isn't surprising to see Carl Froch call out the Irishman.

