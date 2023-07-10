"Load of rubbish" - Carl Froch slams Tyson Fury and Frank Warren for choosing Francis Ngannou fight 

Carl Froch spoke to Bettingsites.co.uk, and got candid on a variety of topics. He spoke on fighting MMA superstar Conor McGregor, and gave his comments on a potential fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury.

Froch has previously expressed his 'disdain' for crossover fights. So, when he was asked why a Fury-Usyk fight hasn't been made yet, he said:

“You don’t get any inside information unless you’re in camp and you know the trainers or the promoters personally. It’s a frustrating time for heavyweight boxing. Frank Warren’s just announced Tyson Fury will fight Francis Ngannou, who is an MMA fighter, so it’s another crossover fight – load of rubbish.

"He’s on about, ‘the game’s changed, it’s going to change the whole sport’. Absolute load of s**t. I don’t like swearing, but it’s a load of s**t. We don’t want to see that fight. We want to see Tyson Fury in there with Usyk. The straight semi-final in Saudi Arabia that they’ve been talking about for a while where Anthony Joshua fights Deontay Wilder – it’s pointless, Fury fighting Wilder.”

Frank Warren is Tyson Fury's promoter, and he is yet to announce a fight with Ukrainian champion, Oleksandr Usyk. Fury does have a number of options, all of which appear to be lucrative. A fourth fight with Deontay Wilder, a showdown with Anthony Joshua or a title unification bout with Usyk are all viable options. Going by reports, however, it looks like Fury will be fighting Ngannou over any of the other three boxers.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou believed to be a done deal according to Carl Froch

In the interview, Carl Froch stated that Frank Warren has announced a fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. The fight hasn't been officially announced yet, but all signs point to it being a done deal.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted on July 8:

"Tyson Fury x Francis Ngannou is expected to be announced very soon, per sources."

Since then, Eddie Hearn has also added that he believes the rumors to be true, and that Fury will indeed face Ngannou in an 'exhibition' bout, with 'no knockdowns.'

calfkicker @calfkickercom Boxing promoter says Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou will be an exhibition match with 'no knockdowns' clause Boxing promoter says Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou will be an exhibition match with 'no knockdowns' clause https://t.co/k7bQhLlWhk

