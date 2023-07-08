Is Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou finally official? Here's the latest update

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou isn't official, but it appears to be heading that way.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since a December trilogy bout with Derek Chisora. In that outing, Fury scored his third win over 'Del Boy', this time by tenth-round stoppage. Following the victory, he had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk.

The moment was supposed to be a teaser for an April clash at Wembley Stadium. However, due to financial demands, the contest was instead targeted for December in Saudi Arabia. While promoters were able to get 'The Cat' on board, they had less success with Fury.

Earlier this month, Frank Warren revealed that Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk was off the books for December. At the time, the promoter hinted that something unique and gamechanging was in the works. Last night, Ariel Helwani revealed that the historic fight was likely with Francis Ngannou.

The MMA journalist reported that the fight would be announced 'very soon'. As of now, the contest is yet to be made official or announced. That being said, with recent hints over the last month, it seems that the heavyweight fight is on.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Tyson Fury x Francis Ngannou is expected to be announced very soon, per sources. Tyson Fury x Francis Ngannou is expected to be announced very soon, per sources.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: What do we know?

As of now, details are sparse on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' have previously discussed a fight together. In fact, the two have discussed a potential clash as far back as 2021. Last year, Ngannou even took to the ring following Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte.

However, due to his contract with the UFC, he was unable to box. In January, Ngannou left the MMA promotion, opening the pathway for a boxing match. While he's been linked to names such as Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora, it seems that he will now be facing Tyson Fury.

Nonetheless, outside of Ariel Helwani's teaser, there are sparse details about the fight. Nonetheless, the contest is expected for September or October, and will likely land in the U.K. or Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, the fight itself might go down as an exhibition. The BBBoC isn't exactly a fan of sanctioning non-boxers, which is why the popular influencer boxing league, Misfits, has used the Professional Boxing Association for clearance.

However, for that reason, those fights go down as exhibitions. Recently, Eddie Hearn revealed that he heard that Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou wouldn't be a professional fight, with knockdowns not being allowed. While that's not confirmed, it's not out of the realm of possibility.

