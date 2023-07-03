WATCH: Tyson Fury smashes pads amid rumors of Francis Ngannou exhibition

Tyson Fury is wasting no time getting ready for his return to the boxing ring.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since a December trilogy clash with Derek Chisora. There, Fury scored his third and likely final lopsided win over 'Del Boy', this time by 10th-round stoppage. Following the victory, he had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk.

That was supposed to be a teaser for fans, ahead of an April fight. The two were expected to clash at Wembley Stadium, but sadly, the bout fell apart due to financial demands. Saudi Arabia's Skill Challenge, then decided to also try and make the matchup.

While they were able to sign the Ukranian for the December clash, they failed to get Tyson Fury. Recently, Frank Warren admitted that the heavyweight clash was off the table for this year, with January 2024 being the absolute earliest the fight could happen.

Even then, the promoter didn't sound committal that the heavyweight champion would fight Oleksandr Usyk anytime soon. Nonetheless, Tyson Fury isn't sitting around and resting on his laurels. Earlier today, the heavyweight took to social media and showed himself training.

In the video, Fury showcases his power while smashing the pads. While he doesn't have any fight set, he looks ready to compete right now.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury in the gym on the pads today, training ahead of his next fight… Tyson Fury in the gym on the pads today, training ahead of his next fight… [🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/oHq1wJkCiA

Eddie Hearn reveals talk of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Tyson Fury could fight Francis Ngannou next.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' have been going back and forth for the better part of a year and a half. Last April, Ngannou got in the ring for a light-hearted face-off with Fury, after he scored a win over Dillian Whyte.

In April, the MMA fighter left the UFC, with the intention of beginning a boxing career. Predictably, he was linked to Fury, but the bout seemed like it would have to wait, as the Brit was in talks with Oleksandr Usyk.

However, with that fight off the table, it seems that Fury vs. Ngannou might be made next. In a recent interview with Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn revealed that he heard the contest could be made soon, but as an exhibition. The promoter stated:

“This is what I’ve heard. It’ll be an exhibition apparently. No knockdowns or anything. I’m only telling you what I’ve heard, who knows what’s what, but I think that is apparently what is going to be the next fight.” [4:05 onwards]

Poll : 0 votes