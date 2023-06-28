No Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia: Disappointing update disclosed by insider

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk appears to be off the books for 2023.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since his trilogy bout with Derek Chisora last December. There, Fury scored a 10th-round stoppage win over 'Del Boy', his third in the series. Following the victory, he had a face-off with 'The Cat'.

The hope was that the two heavyweight champions would clash at Wembley Stadium in April. The winner of the contest would be crowned the first undisputed champion in the division since Lennox Lewis over two decades ago.

However, that planned April clash fell apart due to financial demands. Later, Saudi Arabia's Skill Challenge Promotion signed Oleksandr Usyk to help make the fight with Tyson Fury. The bout was tentatively targeted for December, with a planned co-main event being Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua.

Sadly, while the co-main appears to be coming together, the main event hasn't. Instead, TalkSport's Scott Jordan has reported that there's no way Fury will fight this winter. During a recent edition of his show, the reporter stated:

"I'm being told that there's no way Tyson Fury's fighting in Saudi in December. And that there's a long way between this fight being made... There's no offers been made. Now, those offers can be made relatively quickly, but they haven't been made. Discussions are ongoing, but I've been told by relatively reliable sources that this is not happening in December, this will not happen in December."

Tyson Fury trains alongside Tommy Fury during opponent search

Tyson Fury is keeping himself active in training despite no booked fights.

With a potential December date off the table, 'The Gypsy King' currently has no targeted return date. Fury was linked to names such as Dempsey McKean and Francis Ngannou for a summer return, but neither fight came to fruition.

As of now, the WBC heavyweight champion has been vocal about his desire to return in the fall. That being said, with no linked opponent, and his canceled fight with Oleksandr Usyk off the table, things don't look good.

However, Tyson Fury is keeping himself in training, and even getting work with his brother. Earlier this week, Tommy Fury showed a video of himself sparring with 'The Gypsy King'. It's worth noting that 'TNT' is also attempting to secure a return fight and is in deep talks with YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI.

