"It's here!" - Tyson Fury teases fight announcement is imminent 

Tyson Fury has revealed that he will have a massive announcement shortly.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring for six months since his trilogy with Derek Chisora. There, he scored his third and likely final lopsided win over the longtime contender. This time, defeating 'Del Boy' by tenth-round stoppage.

Following the knockout win, the WBC heavyweight champion had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk in the center of the ring. That was supposed to be a tease for an April clash at Wembley Stadium, but it didn't come to fruition. Due to financial issues, the fight fell apart.

Furthermore, a Saudi Arabia December date is now in danger as well. Both Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have accused the other of holding the bout up. For his part, 'The Cat' signed with Saudi Arabia's Skill Challenge earlier this month, showing his seriousness for the bout.

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury has been vocal about his want to compete before December, and he might get his wish. On social media, the British star teased that he had an announcement shortly. In a video message, Fury stated:

"We're coming, and we're bringing pain with us, we're bringing a whole lot of pain. Keep tuned, big announcement coming. I know I've said that a few times now, but I'm very excited. It's here, it's landed."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury teasing a "big announcement coming" on Instagram this morning: "It's here, it's landed." Tyson Fury teasing a "big announcement coming" on Instagram this morning: "It's here, it's landed."[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/NybN8mrb0k

Johnny Nelson slams Tyson Fury and his recent comments

Former champion Johnny Nelson took aim at Tyson Fury earlier this week.

While 'The Gypsy King' has hinted that he could have his comeback announced shortly, he's said a lot of things lately. Over the last month, Fury has teased that he would fight Francis Ngannou in a ring, Jon Jones in a cage, and a whole lot more.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Tyson Fury reveals the UFC sent him an official offer to fight Jon Jones 🤯 Tyson Fury reveals the UFC sent him an official offer to fight Jon Jones 🤯 https://t.co/zSbSM98SuZ

Furthermore, he's also placed the blame on Oleksandr Usyk for the issues in scheduling their unification bout. While 'The Cat' is likely not blameless, Amer Abdallah from Skill Challenge has already confirmed the Ukranian is on board for the contest.

All that likely led to a spirited rant from Johnny Nelson earlier this week about Tyson Fury. The former cruiserweight champion stated in a recent interview with Seconds Out:

"I'm not going to be one of these fools who blows smoke up his a** and play that game, I see through it. You can fight. You deserve to get the lion's share, but I'm not buying that bulls***. The public might, but I'm not buying it, man. If you're going to fight, you're going to fight."

Poll : 0 votes