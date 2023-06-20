Tyson Fury accused of 'squeezing out' Oleksandr Usyk negotiations out of fear of losing

Johnny Nelson doesn't buy the idea that Tyson Fury can't find an opponent.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of action since a trilogy bout with Derek Chisora last December. That was Fury's third and likely final win over 'Del Boy', as he defeated him by tenth-round stoppage. Following the victory, he had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk in the ring.

The face-off was supposed to be a tease for a potential April clash at Wembley Stadium. However, the fight fell through due to financial issues, despite 'The Cat' accepting a staggering 30/70 revenue split. However, the fight is now being eyed for December in Saudi Arabia.

Even then, that fight is having trouble coming to fruition. For his part, Usyk recently signed with Saudi Arabia's Skill Challenge promotion, showing his commitment to the bout. Meanwhile, Fury has recently been stating that the Ukranian is afraid of fighting him and that he's the holdup.

It's safe to say that Johnny Nelson doesn't view Tyson Fury and his comments. In a recent interview with SecondsOut, the former cruiserweight champion stated:

"I'm not going to be one of these fools who blows smoke up his a** and play that game, I see through it. You can fight. You deserve to get the lion's share, but I'm not buying that bulls***. The public might, but I'm not buying it, man. If you're going to fight, you're going to fight."

Tyson Fury names his toughest opponent to date

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder has given him the toughest battle of his career.

'The Gypsy King' recently engaged in a Twitter Spaces live stream which made headlines. Fury discussed his failed talks with Oleksandr Usyk, but what was lost was his comments about 'The Bronze Bomber'.

EverythingBoxing @EverythingBoxi2 After sharing 30 memorable rounds in the ring together, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder reunite in Saudi Arabia. (Via



Full Video

youtu.be/Gvsd5ZPs588 After sharing 30 memorable rounds in the ring together,Tyson Fury andDeontay Wilder reunite in Saudi Arabia. (Via @boxingkingmedia Full Video ‼️ After sharing 30 memorable rounds in the ring together, 🇬🇧 Tyson Fury and 🇺🇲 Deontay Wilder reunite in Saudi Arabia. (Via @boxingkingmedia)Full Video 🔽youtu.be/Gvsd5ZPs588 https://t.co/ntVRmnFZB3

The two fought three times in the past, with the British star winning two matchups by knockout. Despite the lopsided nature of the series at times, all three fights were entertaining, as they exchanged a combined nine knockdowns in the series.

In the Twitter Spaces stream, Tyson Fury reflected on his rivalry with Deontay Wilder. There, he stated:

“No, I don’t think that [the first fight] was the most challenging. I think Wilder three – me and Deontay had a trilogy, three title fights together – I think the third one was probably the hardest fight of my career. We both went to war. We both came in with damaging intentions."

