Tyson Fury explains why he doesn't truly hate 'Family Man' Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has paid a surprising amount of respect to Oleksandr Usyk.

The two heavyweights are in talks to fight in Saudi Arabia in December, on a card promoted by Skill Challenge. The promotion is hoping to hold a massive card this winter, with Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua in the co-main event spot.

Nonetheless, the possible main event promises to be a historic one. The battle between Fury and Usyk will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. 'The Lion' accomplished that feat well over two decades ago.

Sadly, the heavyweight title fight hasn't come together easily. A planned April clash was already scrapped due to financial issues, as Fury has slammed Usyk for being greedy. Meanwhile, 'The Cat' has taken aim at the Brit, as he previously accepted a lopsided 70/30 financial split in Fury's favor.

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury understands that everyone wants a piece of the pie. In a Twitter Spaces live stream, he paid respect to Oleksandr Usyk, and stated that he understands why he wants a sizeable purse to fight him:

"It's not a personal thing like 'Oh I hate Usyk, oh my god Usyk won't fight me', whatever reasons are great. The fight didn't happen, this is strictly business. Usyk is waiting for the big money, the hundred-million that he's going to get from the Saudis for the fight in November, or whenever it's going to happen. I can't hold it against him. I know he's a family man and he's got a family to feed."

Tyson Fury teases impending fight announcement

Tyson Fury could have his return announced shortly.

'The Gypsy King' is eyeing a December clash with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. However, he's also looking to fight before then, as he's been out of the ring since a win over Derek Chisora last year.

However, the British star has had a lot of trouble booking a potential tune-up fight. While Fury has been linked to names such as Dempsey McKean and Francis Ngannou, no bout has been announced as of now. Granted, Bob Arum later gave two different, low-profile options for the champion's return as well.

That could end shortly, as Tyson Fury has announced on social media. In a video post, the WBC Heavyweight Champion teased:

"Hoping to announce a big fight very, very soon. Stay tuned, I'm working out, I'm in the gym... Stay tuned, big news imminent."

