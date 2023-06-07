"Nobody wants to fight" - WBC President explains why Tyson Fury is a 'victim' of boxing 

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman believes Tyson Fury is a victim of the current state of boxing.

'The Gypsy King' is currently trying to schedule his return to the boxing ring. Fury has been inactive since a knockout win over Derek Chisora in their trilogy bout last December. That was his third, and hopefully final, victory over 'Del Boy'.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion then focused on a potential clash against Oleksandr Usyk. They were eyeing an April clash at Wembley Stadium in the U.K., but those plans were scrapped due to financial issues. Now, the two are planning to fight in December in Saudi Arabia.

However, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is still far from being announced. Furthermore, the British star is reportedly hoping to have a tune-up bout in September. Fury called out Anthony Joshua for a clash on social media, but that was quickly shot down by Eddie Hearn.

Many fans have taken aim at the heavyweight for the multiple canceled bouts. However, WBC's Mauricio Sulaiman believes Fury is a victim of the current state of boxing. In a recent interview with TalkSport, the council president stated:

"He's a victim, a victim of being the greatest fighter of today. It's very unfortunate that money is ruling out every other fighter. They don't want to fight him. They want to abuse a monetary status and it's simply not fair. Tyson Fury has been willing to fight any of them."

Who could Tyson Fury fight next?

Admittedly, the possible list of opponents for Tyson Fury continues to shrink.

'The Gypsy King' is eyeing a December clash against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. To help make the contest, 'The Cat' signed with the country's Skill Based Challenge earlier this week.

Following his signing, the Ukrainian stated that no matter the issues with Fury, the bout would happen. That being said, the British star has been less than enthusiastic about the fight happening, and consistently accusing Usyk of ducking on social media.

Furthermore, it seems a potential fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is off the table. 'AJ' is plotting a September rematch against Dillian Whyte, meaning that any bout against his longtime rival is out of the mix.

With that being the case, the vast majority of high-profile heavyweights are also booked up at the moment. As of now, both Australian prospect Dempsey McKean, and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, have both been linked to Fury.

In fact, 'The Predator' and 'The Gypsy King' have been going back and forth on social media in recent days.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou Stop talking, Tyson, and come try. I’m already doing you a favor using your gloves and your rules because your limited skill set. Stop talking, Tyson, and come try. I’m already doing you a favor using your gloves and your rules because your limited skill set.

