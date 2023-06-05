Tyson Fury's next fight could be against Anthony Joshua if 'AJ' is named a mandatory.

'The Gypsy King' is still attempting to book his return to the boxing ring. Fury has been inactive since a December trilogy bout against Derek Chisora, where he knocked out 'Del Boy' in round 10. In the process, he ended his rivalry with the longtime journeyman.

It also got the British star one step closer to a title unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk. Sadly, plans for an April clash in Wembley Stadium were dropped in favor of a December date in Saudi Arabia. Sadly, that fight too, has yet to come to fruition.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the worldwhat they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the world 🌎 what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ozNs9w0b8K

In the meantime, Tyson Fury called out Anthony Joshua for a fight in September. Eddie Hearn quickly noted that they had barely talked to Frank Warren and the team's management. However, the bout could happen through a different process.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman discussed the potential heavyweight fight in an interview with Sky Sports. There, he admitted that 'AJ' could be ordered as the champion's next title challenger, stating:

"We have to take some action. There are different options. I'm going to address this with the board of governors, because already we're entering June and there's no scenario. Tyson Fury will make us proud and show who the WBC champion is... That's a possibility [Joshua vs. Fury]. If Wilder and Ruiz are not fighting for the final elimination, Joshua's right there at No 3. That's possible."

Tyson Fury next fight: 'The Gpysy King' fires shots at Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury's next fight could end up being Francis Ngannou.

'The Gypsy King' has been linked to many opponents over the last few months. In April, Fury was expected to fight Oleksandr Usyk, but the fight fell apart due to financial issues.

Naturally, the fight has been pushed to December, as Saudi Arabia is narrowing in on a massive fight card this winter. Skills Based Challenge, which is helping organize the bout, recently signed 'The Cat'. In the presser announcing his signing, Usyk stated that he would make sure the heavyweight fight happens.

However, Tyson Fury still has a few months before that fight, and has stated his hope to compete before December. Since then, he's been linked to several names, including Demsey McKean and Anthony Joshua.

On social media, the heavyweight champion called out Francis Ngannou. 'The Predator' signed with PFL earlier this year, clearing the way for a boxing career. Furthermore, Fury and Ngannou have been linked on many occasions.

See Fury's callout of Ngannou below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury responding to Francis Ngannou on Instagram today… Tyson Fury responding to Francis Ngannou on Instagram today… https://t.co/lmtqRT4iyX

