"Game changer" - Frank Warren teases massive fight announcement for Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury isn't fighting Oleksandr Usyk next, but his next bout will be announced shortly.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since a December trilogy win over Derek Chisora. Following the stoppage win, he had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk in the center of the ring. 'The Cat' was fresh off a win over Anthony Joshua that August.

The bout was supposed to be a tease for an April clash at Wembley Stadium. However, due to financial demands, the fight fell apart. It's worth noting that 'The Cat' accepted a 30/70 revenue split in Fury's favor to make the contest happen, but it still fell apart.

Luckily, there was some hope, as Saudi Arabia's Skill Challenge took up the task of making the fight. The promotion quickly signed Oleksandr Usyk, but reports quickly emerged that Tyson Fury wasn't fully on board. Now, Frank Warren has confirmed the bout is off.

However, the promoter still has something big in the works. In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Warren teased:

"They'll be an announcement soon, it will be quite interesting, everybody is going to be quite surprised. It's going to be a game changer."

Frank Warren discusses cancelation of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

According to Frank Warren, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk isn't possible for December anyway.

While 'The Gpysy King' and 'The Cat' were hoping to clash, there's no doubt that the April date was the best for all parties. Sadly, due to financial demands, the fight fell through, and the bout was instead targeted for December.

However, since then, there's been a lot that's changed. For his part, Usyk got ordered to face Daniel Dubois in August. Meanwhile, that December event was expected to add more names in the form of Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua.

Sadly, Frank Warren has revealed that the December card fell apart not due to Tyson Fury. Instead, he revealed that Amer Abdallah of Skill Challenge has already told him the event is instead being targeted for 2024.

In the interview, Warren stated:

"I'm not going to get into that all we are focusing on his next fight at the moment and depending on what date we announce it he may not be available There may not be a December anyway because Amer [Abdallah], who is the Skills Challenge Head of Boxing, he said they were looking to put whatever they are looking to put together in the first quarter of 2024 anyway."

Poll : 0 votes