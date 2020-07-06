Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez re-booked

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez re-booked for fight island on the under-card of July 25 event.

Carla Esparza will hope to secure a fourth straight win at the event.

UFC 249 Esparza v Waterson

Carla Esparza won't be going without a fight, the UFC has made sure of that. At the UFC event of July 15, Carla Esparza was supposed to lock horns against the rising strawweight contender, Marina Rodriguez, but a positive test at Marina Rodriguez's corner made sure that the fight was canceled.

Now, per new reports on MMA Fighting, the fight has been booked again for a clash at the UFC event on July 25 in fight island.

This is great news for Carla Esparza. She has been on an interesting run in the strawweight division since losing to Tatiana Suarez back in 2018. She has amassed a total of 3 wins, which includes a massive upset win over Michelle Waterson.

Marina Rodriguez hasn't been behind herself. She has a massive hype behind her, given her undefeated record and long series of victories against high-profile fighters in the division.

If she wants to legitimize her hype, a win over Carla Esparza is mandatory. At the same time, Carla Esparza too has to make sure that she secures the win here.

Per the recent fan reception, if Carla Esparza wants to make a bid for the title, she needs to secure a win which will convince the fans. In her Waterson fight, many media outlets scored the fight against Carla Esparza. A win here can help shake off that image, a loss delegitimizes all her wins.

After the addition of Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez, the card goes as:

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Mauricio Rua

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Fabricio Werdum

Nicolas Dalby vs. Jesse Ronson

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Raphael Pessoa vs. Justin Tafa

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Nathaniel Wood

Ramazan Emeev vs. TBA

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Paul Craig

Jai Herbert vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez