As reported by MMA Fighting, UFC welterweight stars Carlos Condit and Matt Brown are set to fight one another at a January 2021 event.

Carlos Condit and Matt Brown are widely considered to be the most exciting fighters to have ever competed in the sport of MMA.

Both fighters are known to possess impressive MMA resumes, replete with amazing knockouts and submissions amassed over the course of their long and storied careers.

Nevertheless, in recent years, Condit and Brown have experienced several ups and downs in their respective careers.

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believe that given the amount of damage both fighters have received throughout their careers, the wear and tear accumulated due to the same is likely the primary reason behind their recent struggles inside the Octagon.

Haha fair enough https://t.co/fIpllVKYN1 — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 4, 2020

The Carlos Condit and Matt Brown fight has been booked for the third time

Not too long ago, Carlos Condit suffered a five-fight losing streak, dating back to his all-time classic fight against Robbie Lawler for the latter’s UFC welterweight title that took place in January of 2016.

Condit lost the closely-contested bout via split decision. However, many believed that he, rather than Lawler, ought to have been awarded the decision and the UFC welterweight championship.

Advertisement

A few years prior to his fight against Lawler, Condit had captured the interim UFC welterweight title, but had failed to win the undisputed title against Georges St-Pierre as GSP won that bout via unanimous decision.

Carlos Condit’s second crack at the undisputed title, the one against Lawler, also ended with Condit losing on the judges’ scorecards.

Following his loss to Robbie Lawler, Carlos Condit went on to lose four more fights; to Demian Maia, Neil Magny, Alex Oliveira, and Michael Chiesa.

It was only in October 2020 that Condit returned to the win column, defeating Court McGee via unanimous decision.

His upcoming opponent, Matt Brown, who had spoken about suffering concussion issues around the time of his fight against Donald Cerrone back in 2016, suffered a vicious head kick KO loss to Cerrone.

Brown has only competed three times since his loss to Cerrone – beating Diego Sanchez and Ben Saunders via KO, and then losing to Miguel Baeza via TKO.

Brown’s loss to Baeza came in May 2020, with 'The Immortal' now looking to return to his winning ways.

According to MMA Fighting, Condit and Brown will face one another inside the Octagon at the UFC’s January 30th, 2021 event.

Both Condit and Brown have verbally agreed to the matchup that’ll be featured on the UFC Fight Night 188 fight card in late January.

Advertisement

Condit and Brown were first set to fight one another in December of 2013 until Brown was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a back injury. The second booking had them scheduled to fight in April 2018, but the unfortunate Brown suffered an ACL injury and pulled out from the fight.

The upcoming bout is the third time the MMA veterans have been booked to fight one another. At the time of writing, the UFC is yet to officially announce the bout.

Which fighter do you see winning the showdown between Carlos Condit and Matt Brown? Sound off in the comments.