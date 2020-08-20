UFC's veteran Welterweight fighter Carlos Condit is set for his return to the Octagon in October.

The former interim UFC Welterweight Champion will be crossing paths with Court McGee.

Upon his return to the UFC, Carlos Condit will aim to end his five-fight losing streak. And this will also be the veteran fighter's first fight since December 2018 when he lost to Michael Chiesa.

Carlos Condit to face Court McGee upon UFC return

During a recent appearance on "The Buck and Dex" podcast, Carlos Condit announced that he will be making a return to the Octagon as part of the UFC on October 3rd card. The former interim 170-lbs champion will be facing The Ultimate Fighter 11 winner Court McGee.

As of now, the UFC is yet to officially announce the fight card for the 3rd October event. However, despite there beino official word on the announcement of a location, the event is expected to take place on the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

36-year-old Carlos Condit has not won a fight since May 2015 and has only won two fights since winning the interim UFC Welterweight Championship by beating Nick Diaz in November 2012. 'The Natural Born Killer' is currently 2-8 in his last 10 fights and has lost against the likes of Robbie Lawler, Demian Maia, Neil Magny, Alex Oliveira, and Michael Chiesa.

With the addition of Carlos Condit vs Court McGee, the UFC on October 3rd card includes the following fights:

Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Yorgan De Castro vs. Carlos Felipe

Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira

Carlos Condit vs. Court McGee

Condit was initially set for a return to the Octagon in December 2019 against Mickey Gall as part of UFC on ESPN 7. However, the former was eventually forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury and this led to the bout being called off completely. Condit will look to mark his return with a convincing win this time around.