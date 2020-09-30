Former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit is still keen on running it back with former rival Nick Diaz to settle a long-standing score.

After two years away from the Octagon, welterweight legend Carlos Condit returns this Saturday at UFC on ESPN 16 when he takes on former TUF winner Court McGee in a welterweight clash that is scheduled to take place in the prelims. Carlos Condit has been suffering from a very lean patch inside the cage, having lost his last five fights and looks to get back to winning ways this weekend.

However, even as he focuses on the task ahead of him, Carlos Condit still bears the scars from his first scrap with Diaz. Condit wants to rematch Diaz to put an end to any controversy from their first fight back at UFC 143 in 2012 where Condit won by a narrow unanimous decision but the fact that many people claimed it was actually his counterpart who should've won the fight, still haunts Condit.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com recently, Carlos Condit revealed that he wants a rematch with Diaz to “settle the score.”

“Oh yeah, it was impossible to ignore, especially after the fight. Yeah, obviously that’s been a thing and that’s a point of interest. I know people want to see that fight. I know a lot of people want to see that fight. I want to see that fight. I think Nick wants that fight. I don’t know if it’s the next one or what he’s trying to do. But if the stars align, that fight should happen. That fight is intriguing to me, intriguing to a lot of fans. If I go out there and handle business like I think will on Saturday, that one is definitely in my sight. It’s an interesting matchup, there was controversy, and why not? Why not go out there and settle the score.