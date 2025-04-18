Carlos Prates fires back at Ian Garry over 'quitter' jab, threatens to punch him: "You have a lot of free time"

Carlos Prates has fired back at Ian Garry, who had shared a video of one of Prates' earlier fights and labeled him a 'quitter.' In response, Prates has said the Irishman has "a lot of free time" on his hands.

Prates and Garry are set to clash in the main-event of UFC Kansas City on April 26, and it is safe to say that both fighters have exchanged their fair share of insults in the buildup to the fight.

Things started to get a bit heated between the two when the Irishman shared a video on social media, showing an old fight of Prates. Garry was seemingly unimpressed by the Brazilian's fighter spirit and said (via MMA Orbit on X):

"This is a video of Carlos Prates and his true fighter spirit called- being a quitter. He had just been beaten up all the rounds prior, puts his hand up, shakes his head, says I'm done and then just drops to the ground in absolute dispair because he knows that deep down, he's not a fighter."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

The comments made by Garry did not sit well with 'The Nightmare,' who fired back with his own video, saying (via Championship Rounds on X):

"We are here training while Garry is on the internet talking sh*t. You have a lot of free time, I am here training. On the 26th, I'll punch him in the mouth, then he'll say he didn't have the time to train. A*sh*le."

Check out Carlos Prates' comments below:

Garry will be hoping to get back to winning ways after suffering his only loss in the octagon last year against Shavkat Rakhmonov. On the other hand, Prates is undefeated in the UFC (5-0-0) and has secured stoppage victories in all five of his fights. Both the fighters are legitimate contenders in the welterweight division, and a win on April 26 might propel them into the title mix.

Ian Garry vows to finish Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Ian Garry appeared on 'The Ariel Helwani Show,' during which he dubbed himself "one of the most elite welterweights on the planet" and promised Helwani that he will finish Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City on April 26.

Helwani asked the Irishman whether he was impressed by the Brazilian's performance in the UFC so far. Garry responded (via YouTube channel 'The Ariel Helwani Show'):

"I think he's been successful, I think he's done very well and there's a reason he's on like a ten fight knockout streak and fair play to him that's great. I also think his team is phenomenal, I love watching his team. I think his team is awesome and they're having a lot of success at the moment and they're a lot of fun to watch, so yeah, I'm impressed with him to a certain extent and then I think of him as an opponent and I'm like- Huh, that's not going to work out well for you mate."

Garry added:

"I'm one of the most elite welterweights on the planet. So, if this man thinks he is as good as he is, then when he steps accross that octagon on April 26th against me, that's his do or don't time. I promise you, you've seen it from me, everytime I step in that octagon I look phenomenal. I promise you right now Ariel, I promise you, I feel it in my heart, I see it everytime I close my eyes. I'm going to finish this guy."

Check out Ian Garry's comments on Carlos Prates below (8:53):

