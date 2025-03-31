Carlos Prates teases double announcement with cryptic message on Instagram

Carlos Prates recently came up with an indication about making two major announcements soon. Prates used a single social media post to highlight his upcoming announcements.

Prates has been on a dream run since his entry into the UFC. The 21-6 pro-MMA record-holding Brazilian has racked up victories in all four of his UFC encounters to date, along with bagging the Performance of the Night bonuses in each of them. His 100% finish rate in the octagon to date makes his UFC run even more impressive.

'The Nightmare' recently took to his Instagram account to share an update about a couple of announcements he was about to make soon. Prates also rated one of them as "good news" after labeling the other one as just "news". An X update from @ChampRDS relayed this information along with revealing Prates's exact words. The Brazilian welterweight said:

"News and good news coming soon!"

Carlos Prates requests help from Michael Chandler to win his fifth consecutive fight bonus

Carlos Prates had his next encounter scheduled for UFC 314 against Geoff Neal. However, one of his recent Instagram stories revealed that the fight had been canceled due to Neal's pullout following a training camp injury.

Prates was aiming to earn his fifth consecutive fight bonus at UFC 314 before his fight was called off recently. The Brazilian also requested the UFC 314 co-main eventer Michael Chandler's help for the cause.

Tallying Prates's record with Chandler reveals that both of them have bagged fight bonuses in all of their last four encounters. He is well aware of Chandler's enchanting style of fighting, which helps 'Iron' claim fight bonuses even in a losing cause. The 31-year-old came up with a request for Chandler while their paths crossed backstage at a pre-UFC 314 media event.

An X update from @ChampRDS showcased Prates requesting Chandler to go for submissions instead of putting up a strike fest, which might help him become a "millionaire" by winning yet another fight bonus:

"You were Bellator champion. Now you fight for the UFC. You have a good contract [contract that pays you well]. Now, I'm trying to be a millionaire in Brazil, so please, do some submission or something like that [which could help me with the bonus], don’t knock him out."

