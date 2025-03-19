Carlos Prates urges Michael Chandler to "do some submission" and let him win bonus at UFC 314, 'Iron' reacts to footage: "I come to steal the show"

Michael Chandler and Carlos Prates, both of whom compete at UFC 314, recently crossed paths, with the Brazilian jokingly imploring 'Iron' not to go for the knockout against Paddy Pimblett. Now, the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion has reacted to the humorous encounter.

The reason behind Prates' request was to try and claim a Performance Bonus for himself, which will be more likely if he pursues the knockout against his opponent, Geoff Neal.

"He was Bellator champion. We have many fights, now I am trying to be miillionaire. Please do some submission."

Chandler wasted no time in reacting on X/Twitter, cracking a joke and making a promise to live up to his standards as an action fighter come UFC 314.

"I come to steal the show and get all the bonuses...good thing there are multiple"

Chandler, who is ranked #7 in the lightweight division, will be determined to beat Pimblett, who is ranked outside of the top 10 at #12. It marks a massive rough patch in Chandler's career, who is now 1-4 in his last five fights, consisting of two separate two-fight losing streaks.

The one win 'Iron' scored to split his two losing streaks was a stunning knockout of Tony Ferguson. Unfortunately, the win hasn't aged well, as it was the fourth consecutive loss on Ferguson's eventual 8-fight losing streak. But Chandler is nothing if not driven to achieve his dream, which is to capture UFC gold.

He had his chance at UFC 262 where he faced Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title, but came up just short after a stellar round one. In round two, though, Chandler was sparked by a picture-perfect left hook counter, with Oliveira pouncing to TKO him seconds afterward.

Michael Chandler has won a post-fight bonus in all of his UFC fights but one

Carlos Prates has good reason to fear that Michael Chandler may very well, as he promised, steal the show at UFC 314. 'Iron' has won some post-fight bonus in every single UFC fight he has competed in besides his lightweight title loss to Charles Oliveira, who TKO'd hm.

His knockout of Dan Hooker earned him a Performance Bonus, while his loss to Justin Gaethje earned him a Fight of the Night honor. His knockout of Tony Ferguson earned him another Performance Bonus, while his losses to Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira in a rematch earned him Fight of the Night honors.

