UFC 274 results and fight highlights: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler scored arguably his biggest win in the UFC so far against fellow lightweight contender Tony Ferguson on the main card of UFC 274.

The fight began with Ferguson surprisingly scoring a takedown on Chandler, but the former Bellator lightweight champ quickly got back on his feet. Once the fight resumed, 'Iron' started throwing bombs, giving Ferguson openings to land his counterpunches.

Chandler decided to mix up his offense, shooting for a takedown. After fighting off Ferguson's guard, 'Iron' was then able to secure a dominant position and rained down heavy ground strikes on his opponent until the end of the round.

[ That whole round had us on the edge of our seats #UFC274 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3vGdfe6 That whole round had us on the edge of our seats 😮‍💨[ #UFC274 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3vGdfe6 ] https://t.co/1G5jrcRlZD

One of the biggest highlights of the night came in round two, when Chandler threw a front kick that caught Ferguson flush on the chin. 'El Cucuy' was immediately knocked out cold and crashed facefirst onto the canvas.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM https://t.co/8r3b9JMPqC

It took a few minutes before Ferguson regained consciousness. Meanwhile, an ecstatic Chandler performed multiple backflips to celebrate his momentous victory.

The victory marked Chandler's first in the octagon since January 2021. His record is now 2-2 in the UFC after mixing it up with some of the division's top contenders.

Ferguson, on the other hand, suffered his fourth consecutive loss. The last time he tasted victory was against Donald Cerrone in June 2019.

After KO'ing Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler calls out Conor McGregor in epic post-fight promo at UFC 274

Not only did Michael Chander turn in one of the most impressive performances of the night against Tony Ferguson, he also dropped a memorable callout when he put the entire division on notice.

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Chandler said he's willing to fight Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje in rematches. He also name-dropped Conor McGregor as one of his targets:

"Listen, I'm ready to come back [in the] main event! There is not one MMA fan on the planet that doesn't wanna see me rematch you, Charles [Oliveira]. Or rematch you, Justin Gaethje – a rematch of Fight of the Year 2021. Five rounds for the UFC lightweight title! And Joe, if Hunter Campbell and Dana White have a momentary lapse in judgement, and they give this title shot to someone else, I've got one dude on my mind... Conor McGregor, you gotta come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet!"

Check out Michael Chandler's post-fight interview below:

