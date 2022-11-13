Dustin Poirier has called out Michael Chandler for repeated offenses in the octagon during their UFC 281 main card fight. During their fight, when Chandler had back control of 'The Diamond', the Louisiana native seemed to complain about something to the referee. Since the pair were so closely engaged, it was difficult to see exactly what happened.

However, on watching the replay, it was evident that Michael Chandler fish-hooked Dustin Poirier to try and get his arm under his neck to choke him out. Fish-hooking is when the fighter uses his fingers to grab the inside of the nose or the mouth. Poirier was not very impressed with Chandler's move and protested to the referee. In the post-fight press conference, he revealed what he said to his opponent:

"I told him this is my house, that's what I told him. And I told him he's a dirty m*********er too, for putting his fingers in my mouth and blowing his nose and it's all good."

In another incident, Dustin Poirier caught Michael Chandler with a strike that seemed to break his nose. Later on, when they were engaged in a grapple, 'Chaos' blew his nose while he was on top of Poirier and ended up spewing blood all over the Louisiana native's chin and chest.

Take a look at the interview:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full video: "I told him he's a dirty motherf*cker": Dustin Poirier reveals what he said to Michael Chandler in the aftermath of #UFC281 Full video: bit.ly/3E6tvZV "I told him he's a dirty motherf*cker": Dustin Poirier reveals what he said to Michael Chandler in the aftermath of #UFC281.Full video: bit.ly/3E6tvZV https://t.co/vcqD1Cq0Oq

Dustin Poirier admits he was scared to fight Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier is back to winning ways with another Fight of the Night performance against Michael Chandler at UFC 281. The pair delivered the most action-packed fight of the night, and 'The Diamond' stayed true to his moniker, displaying tremendous heart and will to overcome early pressure and submit his opponent. After the fight, the pair exchanged words inside the cage.

Both fighters were extremely respectful, and the cageside cameras picked up their conversation. Poirier could be heard saying:

""Hey, Mike! There's no disrespect bro... I was scared to fight you. It was coming from a healthy spot. Without fear, there is no bravery."

Michael Chandler has denied having any malicious intent with any of the things he did inside the ring. He explained that he had to blow his nose because he could not breathe through it after Poirier broke it.

Take a look at the interaction:

Poll : 0 votes