Conor McGregor reacts to Charles Oliveira's lightweight title win at UFC 262

Charles Oliveira became the eleventh UFC lightweight champion at UFC 262 by defeating Michael Chandler in a second-round TKO.

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor was quick to post a congratulatory message on his social media to Charles Oliveira on his magnificent win.

"Congrats to Oliveira on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion. Wonder who Twelve is...," Conor McGregor wrote.

Wonder who Twelve is... — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2021

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight on July 10 at UFC 264. The fight is set to take place at lightweight, same as their last bout, which ended with 'The Diamond' handing 'The Notorious' the first-ever KO loss of the latter's career.

Charles Oliveira beat Michael Chandler at his own game

Not many saw the outcome of the UFC 264 main event coming. Charles Oliveira, who is well-known for his ground game and submission tactics, was expected to find Michael Chandler's powerful striking difficult to manage. Conversely, Chandler was expected to face adversity with Oliveira's submission prowess.

The first round of the fight saw former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler put up a dominant show, outclassing Charles Oliveira for the most part. However, things took a very sudden turn in the second round.

Within the first few seconds, 'Do Bronx' had his opponent momentarily on the ground with a left punch amid a massive pop from the crowd. Michael Chandler quickly recovered and backed up against the fence, but the damage was done. Oliveira hunted Chandler down the cage, landing back-to-back punches and elbows until referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in.

Watch the knockout below:

Charles Oliveira (-130) wins by KO after getting dominated in the first round. #UFC262

With this victory, Charles Oliveira set the record for the most finishes in the history of UFC with 17.