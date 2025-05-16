“Carry this sport into the next level” - Rising star Johan Ghazali believes he can take Muay Thai to unprecedented heights 

At just 18 years old, 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali has already built a reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in ONE Championship. With highlight-reel knockouts and a natural flair for showmanship, the Malaysian phenom sees himself not just as any run-of-the-mill contender, but as someone who can help evolve the game.
In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Ghazali confidently said he has what it takes to bring Muay Thai to a whole new level:
"I fight good. I entertain. I love the 4-oz gloves. I love the promotion. So yeah, I I feel like I am the one to carry this sport into the next level."
Watch the full interview below:
“I just come to fight” - Johan Ghazali says he has no problems going into deep rivalries with fellow ONE Championship phenoms
Despite the growing spotlight and the pressure that comes with it, Johan Ghazali’s get-it-done attitude hasn’t changed much. He just shows up ready to give his all.
According to him, any outcome is acceptable as long as he's doing his best, and while winning is always the best outcome, he'll keep pushing even if he loses.
"I just do my best, and whatever happens, happens. I just come in to fight. I’m young. Either way, win or lose, I’m here to stay. And these people are going to know it."
He knows rivalries will come, rankings will shift, and opinions will change in the blink of an eye. But for him, what's important is that he shows up and does the work.
Johan Ghazali returns at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6 to go up against Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai bout. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.