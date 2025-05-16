“Carry this sport into the next level” - Rising star Johan Ghazali believes he can take Muay Thai to unprecedented heights 

At just 18 years old, 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali has already built a reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in ONE Championship. With highlight-reel knockouts and a natural flair for showmanship, the Malaysian phenom sees himself not just as any run-of-the-mill contender, but as someone who can help evolve the game.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Ghazali confidently said he has what it takes to bring Muay Thai to a whole new level:

"I fight good. I entertain. I love the 4-oz gloves. I love the promotion. So yeah, I I feel like I am the one to carry this sport into the next level."

Watch the full interview below:

“I just come to fight” - Johan Ghazali says he has no problems going into deep rivalries with fellow ONE Championship phenoms

Despite the growing spotlight and the pressure that comes with it, Johan Ghazali’s get-it-done attitude hasn’t changed much. He just shows up ready to give his all.

According to him, any outcome is acceptable as long as he's doing his best, and while winning is always the best outcome, he'll keep pushing even if he loses.

"I just do my best, and whatever happens, happens. I just come in to fight. I’m young. Either way, win or lose, I’m here to stay. And these people are going to know it."

He knows rivalries will come, rankings will shift, and opinions will change in the blink of an eye. But for him, what's important is that he shows up and does the work.

Johan Ghazali returns at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6 to go up against Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai bout. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

