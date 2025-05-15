“I just come to fight” - Johan Ghazali says he has no problems going into deep rivalries with fellow ONE Championship phenoms

Johan Ghazali might just become your favorite fighter's favorite fighter.

The Malaysian-American phenom said he has no problems taking on anyone and would step between the ropes whenever ONE Championship gives him a fight contract.

That insane desire to fight will be on display when he takes on Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali said he would gladly get into deep rivalries against his fellow young stars, including Freddie Haggerty, and twin brothers Johan and Jordan Estupinan.

Johan Ghazali said:

"I just do my best, and whatever happens, happens. I just come in to fight. I’m young. Either way, win or lose, I’m here to stay. And these people are going to know it."

Ghazali already had a scrap with one of the Estupinan twins, but his fight against Johan ended in disappointment.

The two rising stars blew the roof off Bangkok's Impact Arena at ONE 170, with Ghazali and Estupinan beating the brakes off each other.

Both fighters scored a knockdown apiece during the three-round belter, but Estupinan's overall aggression and significant damage dealt swayed all three judges in his favor.

Ghazali, who sports a 6-2 record in ONE Championship, now has a chance to get back on track when he meets the Colombian-American brawler in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Ghazali's entire interview below:

Johan Ghazali will face anyone put in front of him as he climbs through the flyweight ranks

The flyweight Muay Thai class is arguably the toughest division in ONE Championship, but Johan Ghazali is determined to run through the landscape in his quest for championship gold.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Ghazali said he'll gladly face anyone ONE Championship puts in front of him.

He said:

"Whoever they put in front of me, I just want to fight, and you know, because I got time to grow and I need to grow. So yeah, whoever they give me, you know, if it's Diego Paez of Estupinan, or even if they throw me in there with Rodtang, I'll fight."

