"Whoever they put in front of me" - Fearless Johan Ghazali pumped to test himself against the very best in flyweight

The confidence and morale of Johan Ghazali are at an all-time high right now because he recently proclaimed that he would face anyone inside the ring in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Appearing on Combat Sports Today's YouTube channel for an interview, the teenage phenom declared that he won't turn down a fight that ONE Championship would offer him because he believes that it will help him develop into the best version of himself, as he explained:

"Whoever they put in front of me, I just want to fight, and you know, because I got time to grow and I need to grow. So yeah, whoever they give me, you know, if it's Diego Paez of Estupinan, or even if they throw me in there with Rodtang, I'll fight."

Watch Johan Ghazai's interview here:

The Malaysian-American striking phenom is scheduled to face Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai match on June 6 as part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 32 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Johan Ghazali, 18, looks to bounce back from his previous defeat and return to the winner's circle to continue his ascent in the sport.

Johan Ghazali reflects on the silver lining from his loss to Johan Estupinan at ONE 170

Despite dropping his previous fight to Johan Estupinan with a unanimous decision loss last January at ONE 170, the Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative claimed that he still belongs among the elite contenders in the stacked flyweight division because he was able to give 'Panda Kick' a good run for his money.

Johan Ghazali spoke about this during his recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Even before the fight, we knew Estupinan was going to be a hard fight. He's top-five ranked now, so I think other people think he's pretty good as well. So even me giving him a good fight, it just shows that I belong at the top."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Anatoly Pimentel



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

