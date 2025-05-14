"It was bound to happen sooner or later" - Teen Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali says fighting has always been 'in the blood'

Johan Ghazali felt that his desire to compete as a professional fighter has always been inside of him because both of his parents were former Muay Thai fighters.

At a very young age, he had been in the gym and an environment of fighting, but this feeling culminated when he first stepped foot inside the ring, and since then, he has never looked back.

The 18-year-old Muay Thai sensation explained this during his recent talk with Combat Sports Today, as he stated:

"So, I remember ever since I stepped in the ring, I knew that's the feeling that I wanted to feel forever. You know, I love that feeling, and that's what I want to do for the rest of my life. So, it's in the blood. It was bound to happen sooner or later."

Watch Johan Ghazali's interview here:

'Jojo' will make his return to action on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32, where he will face Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai battle in front of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This marks his comeback after dropping his previous match to Johan Estupinan last January at ONE 170 with a unanimous decision loss.

Johan Ghazali plans on making Muay Thai a staple in combat sports

Compared to other combat sports, Muay Thai is not as big as other disciplines, but the Malaysian-American phenom is looking to make big waves by spearheading its surge with his entertaining fights and colorful personality.

Ghazali revealed this during his recent interview with Combat Sport Today, as he declared:

"I want to make this sport as big as MMA, as big as boxing, as big as football, or whatever other sport that's big in the world right now, you know, and I think and I think the promotion can sense that."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

