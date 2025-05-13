WATCH: Rising star Johan Ghazali goes to school in technical sparring session with former champ Petchtanong

Johan Ghazali is on a mission to redeem himself — and he's bringing in elite support to make it happen.
The 18-year-old striking sensation has returned to the Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand, as he gears up for a pivotal flyweight Muay Thai clash against Colombian-American standout Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.
Following a tough setback against No. 5-ranked divisional contender Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 last January, Ghazali is determined to bounce back. To sharpen his weapons, he's training alongside some of the best in the game — including former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.
A recent video of their technical sparring session has been making rounds online, highlighting the intense focus and precision both athletes bring to the mat.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out the Instagram clip below:
It's exactly the kind of preparation Ghazali needs, with another high-caliber striker waiting on the other side of the ring.
Paez, who fights out of the acclaimed Classic Fight Team in Fountain Valley, California, is no slouch. He boasts a flawless 10-0 amateur record and a decorated run in the U.S. Muay Thai circuit, where he captured the WCK 130-pound title along with other championships.
The Colombian-American made his ONE Championship debut this past February, going toe-to-toe with Filipino-American spitfire Sean Climaco in a back-and-forth war that ended in a razor-thin split decision defeat.
Now, with both fighters eager to get back in the win column, their upcoming showdown promises fireworks — and could be a defining moment for Ghazali.
ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, and fans in North America can catch the action for free via Prime Video.
Superbon sees Johan Ghazali as a future world champion
With Johan Ghazali's meteoric rise in the striking ranks, reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon believes it's only a matter of time before the Malaysian-American phenom wraps 26 pounds of gold around his waist.
The Thai megastar made this bold declaration in an interview prior to Ghazali's bout against Johan Estupinan at ONE 170:
"For me, Johan is going to be a world champion soon, for sure."