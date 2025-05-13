WATCH: Rising star Johan Ghazali goes to school in technical sparring session with former champ Petchtanong

Johan Ghazali is on a mission to redeem himself — and he's bringing in elite support to make it happen.

Ad

The 18-year-old striking sensation has returned to the Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand, as he gears up for a pivotal flyweight Muay Thai clash against Colombian-American standout Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Following a tough setback against No. 5-ranked divisional contender Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 last January, Ghazali is determined to bounce back. To sharpen his weapons, he's training alongside some of the best in the game — including former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Ad

Trending

A recent video of their technical sparring session has been making rounds online, highlighting the intense focus and precision both athletes bring to the mat.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the Instagram clip below:

Ad

It's exactly the kind of preparation Ghazali needs, with another high-caliber striker waiting on the other side of the ring.

Paez, who fights out of the acclaimed Classic Fight Team in Fountain Valley, California, is no slouch. He boasts a flawless 10-0 amateur record and a decorated run in the U.S. Muay Thai circuit, where he captured the WCK 130-pound title along with other championships.

The Colombian-American made his ONE Championship debut this past February, going toe-to-toe with Filipino-American spitfire Sean Climaco in a back-and-forth war that ended in a razor-thin split decision defeat.

Ad

Now, with both fighters eager to get back in the win column, their upcoming showdown promises fireworks — and could be a defining moment for Ghazali.

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, and fans in North America can catch the action for free via Prime Video.

Superbon sees Johan Ghazali as a future world champion

With Johan Ghazali's meteoric rise in the striking ranks, reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon believes it's only a matter of time before the Malaysian-American phenom wraps 26 pounds of gold around his waist.

Ad

The Thai megastar made this bold declaration in an interview prior to Ghazali's bout against Johan Estupinan at ONE 170:

"For me, Johan is going to be a world champion soon, for sure."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.