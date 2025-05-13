“The promotion can sense that” - Johan Ghazali wants to help carry Muay Thai to the top of mainstream sporting consciousness

Muay Thai's presence has steadily grown over the past few years, and Johan Ghazali said he could help the sport reach the top of the public's consciousness.

The young phenom is the perfect blend of power, youth, and charisma, and he can capitalize on those when he steps between the ropes next month.

Ghazali will square off against Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Ghazali said ONE Championship is aware of Muay Thai's untapped potential to become arguably the planet's top sport.

Johan Ghazali said:

"I want to make this sport as big as MMA, as big as boxing, as big as football, or whatever other sport that's big in the world right now, you know, and I think and I think the promotion can sense that."

Ghazali is undoubtedly one of the new generation's best Muay Thai artists, and he sports an impressive 6-2 record in ONE Championship.

The Malaysian-American phenom, however, is coming off a disappointing unanimous decision loss to fellow rising star Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January in Bangkok.

With the defeat lingering in his mind, Ghazali wants nothing more than to re-establish his power when he faces Paez in one of the most hallowed spaces in combat sports.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Johan Ghazali's entire interview below:

Johan Ghazali raves about his mentors at Superbon Training Camp

Johan Ghazali still represents his home stable Rentap Muay Thai Gym in Malaysia, but he's also set to carry the colors of Superbon Training Camp at ONE Fight Night 32.

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon has created one of the best gyms on the planet, and Ghazali admits the immense pedigree the stable has in its roster.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali detailed how Superbon runs the ship with two of the best Thai fighters in history.

He said:

"So yeah, as of now, I would say, just be around the best, try to surround yourself with the best, and sooner or later, you will be the best."

Besides Superbon, Ghazali trains with former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama and former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Famed coach Trainer Gae also helps Ghazali in his camp.

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

