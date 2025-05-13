"They're all in for a long morning" - Johan Ghazali vows to make life difficult for Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali is scheduled to face Diego Paez in a flyweight scrap on June 6 as part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 32 card, which goes down in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Ghazali has promised to give Paez a run for his money ahead of their showdown, just like what he did against his previous opponents under the ONE Championship banner.
Johan Ghazali told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:
"Of course. Every opponent is in for a tough time. They're all in for a long morning. I've been fighting Saturday morning."
'Jojo' is looking to bounce back from his previous defeat at the hands of Johan Estupinan last January at ONE 170 with a unanimous decision loss.
This was his only second blemish in his record under the world's largest martial arts organization.
Johan Ghazali aims to showcase the lessons that he learned from Thai striking superstar Superbon
The 18-year-old athlete has been training under the tutelage of reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon for the past few months, and he is excited to showcase these techniques he acquired in his return to the ring.
Johan also stated that he won't constantly look for a knockout finish, unlike before, and instead bring his well-rounded skills and arsenal against Paez, as he told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:
"So yeah [for this fight], I'll just showcase what he's been teaching me and [if] the knockout comes, it comes. But if not, I'm gonna be showcasing my new skills."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.