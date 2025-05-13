"Gonna be showcasing my new skills" - Johan Ghazali excited to display Superbon-esque technicality at ONE Fight Night 32

Rising teenage sensation Johan Ghazali prepares for his upcoming contest at ONE Fight Night 32 under the watchful eyes of Superbon, and he's ready to showcase a couple of tricks he's adapted into his arsenal from the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

The Malaysian-American knockout artist, who has captivated fans with his devastating finishing ability, suggests his next performance will showcase technical improvements beyond his already fearsome power. The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp superstar shared during an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post:

"So yeah [for this fight], I'll just showcase what he's been teaching me and [if] the knockout comes, it comes. But if not, I'm gonna be showcasing my new skills."

The 18-year-old martial artist heads into his clash against Colombian-American representative Diego Paez inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with his back against the wall, having lost two of his last three fights under the promotional banner.

However, with him signalling his development as a more well-rounded striker, fans can anticipate a more complete version of 'Jojo' when ONE Championship descends upon the Mecca of Muay Thai in a couple of weeks.

Watch Johan Ghazali's full interview with SCMP below:

Johan Ghazali says he's '80 percent ready' for looming barnburner vs Diego Paez

Never one to take his foot off the gas pedal, Johan Ghazali, who's won five of his six fights in ONE Championship by knockout, hasn't wasted any time ensuring he arrives at ONE Fight Night 32 in peak condition.

In a separate interview with Stadium Astro, the 18-year-old Sarawak-based warrior declared that he's ready to tango and live up to his hype once more on June 6. Ghazali said:

"I have been at Superbon Training Camp for a month now for my fight preparation. So right now, I think I'm physically 80 percent ready, and there's only one month left before the fight."

Johan's flyweight Muay Thai matchup against Paez will be part of ONE Fight Night 32, available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime for free on June 6.

