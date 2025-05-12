  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Better everyday in all aspects of life” - Young phenom Johan Ghazali gears up for ONE Fight Night 32 return

“Better everyday in all aspects of life” - Young phenom Johan Ghazali gears up for ONE Fight Night 32 return

By Vince Richards
Modified May 12, 2025 19:05 GMT
Johan Ghazali says he
Johan Ghazali says he's nearing his perfect form ahead of ONE Fight Night 32. [Photo from ONE Championship]

Johan Ghazali has promised to unleash his full potential when he steps between the ropes in one of the most hallowed spaces in combat sports.

Ad

The young phenom will face off against Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Taking to Instagram, Ghazali wrote he's been perfecting his craft at Superbon's mega gym, Superbon Training Camp, ahead of his return to action.

Johan Ghazali posted:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Hard work + Tawakkul = Guaranteed success insyallah. Me vs Me, 1% better every day in all aspects of life."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Ghazali has been training under the tutelage of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion since December 2024, and he wants nothing more than to show his evolution when he steps between the ropes against Paez.

Besides Superbon, Ghazali trains with former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Famed coach Trainer Gae is also in the gym to give pointers to the Malaysian-American phenom.

Ad

Ghazali, though, is coming off a tough loss against fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Estupinan in his last outing at ONE 170 in January.

With such a bitter memory lingering in his psyche, the 18-year-old wants nothing more than to get back on track and re-establish his march toward the division's top five rankings.

ONE Fight Night 32, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ad

Johan Ghazali says he won't be in a rush when he faces Diego Paez in Bangkok

Johan Ghazali always operated at a breakneck speed, but he wants to settle into things when he crosses paths with Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali said he'll let the fight come to him instead of aggressively hunting for a knockout finish against Paez.

Ad

He said:

"Honestly, I’m just going to go with the flow. Just going to go with the flow, going to fight, going to show my technique, my strategy - everything that I’ve been learning here."
About the author
Vince Richards

Vince Richards

Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications