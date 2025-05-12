“Better everyday in all aspects of life” - Young phenom Johan Ghazali gears up for ONE Fight Night 32 return

Johan Ghazali has promised to unleash his full potential when he steps between the ropes in one of the most hallowed spaces in combat sports.

Ad

The young phenom will face off against Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Taking to Instagram, Ghazali wrote he's been perfecting his craft at Superbon's mega gym, Superbon Training Camp, ahead of his return to action.

Johan Ghazali posted:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Hard work + Tawakkul = Guaranteed success insyallah. Me vs Me, 1% better every day in all aspects of life."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Ghazali has been training under the tutelage of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion since December 2024, and he wants nothing more than to show his evolution when he steps between the ropes against Paez.

Besides Superbon, Ghazali trains with former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Famed coach Trainer Gae is also in the gym to give pointers to the Malaysian-American phenom.

Ad

Ghazali, though, is coming off a tough loss against fifth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Estupinan in his last outing at ONE 170 in January.

With such a bitter memory lingering in his psyche, the 18-year-old wants nothing more than to get back on track and re-establish his march toward the division's top five rankings.

ONE Fight Night 32, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ad

Johan Ghazali says he won't be in a rush when he faces Diego Paez in Bangkok

Johan Ghazali always operated at a breakneck speed, but he wants to settle into things when he crosses paths with Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali said he'll let the fight come to him instead of aggressively hunting for a knockout finish against Paez.

Ad

He said:

"Honestly, I’m just going to go with the flow. Just going to go with the flow, going to fight, going to show my technique, my strategy - everything that I’ve been learning here."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.