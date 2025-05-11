Four months after dropping a unanimous decision loss to Johan Estupinan at ONE 170, Johan Ghazali is now almost ready to shrug off that defeat and face Diego Paez on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32.

Ghazali and Paez are scheduled to face off in a flyweight Muay Thai scrap in front of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and ahead of this exciting clash, the former spoke with Stadium Astro for an interview where he revealed his level of preparedness, stating:

"I have been at Superbon Training Camp for a month now for my fight preparation. So right now, I think I'm physically 80 percent ready, and there's only one month left before the fight."

The Malaysian-American athlete had a meteoric rise on the global stage after he swept his matches in four ONE Friday Fights. Then he made his debut to the big show in December 2023 with a 36-second knockout of Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 17.

However, 'Jojo' had a rough stretch in his next three bouts, as he only won one of them. Now, he aims to bounce back and pick up his seventh win under the ONE banner.

Johan Ghazali gives a preview of what to expect from him at ONE Fight Night 31

With him moving to the Superbon Training Camp, the 18-year-old striking sensation promised to display a better version of himself and produce a better performance.

Ghazali spoke about this during the same interview with Stadium Astro, as he proclaimed:

"For this fight, you guys can expect a much more improved Johan Ghazali, a version of me that has better IQ and is more well-rounded."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

