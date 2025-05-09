"Expect a much more improved Johan Ghazali" - Teen KO machine ready for career-best display at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali believes he has rediscovered his form ahead of his crucial flyweight Muay Thai duel at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp athlete returns for his ninth appearance under the promotional spotlight to face Colombian-American machine Diego Paez.

With only one win in his past three outings—the teenager suffered defeats to Johan Estupinan and Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat—Johan Ghazali knows he needs a win more than anything right now.

And he's fired up to perform to the best of his abilities come fight night inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"For this fight, you guys can expect a much more improved Johan Ghazali, a version of me that has better IQ and is more well-rounded," the Malaysian-American star told Stadium Astro shortly after the bout was announced.

While results haven't always gone his way as of late, one thing has stayed permanent throughout all of his fights on the global stage: His insane knockout power.

The 18-year-old martial artist has earned five finishes against Padetsuk Fairtex, Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Temirlan Bekmurzaev, and Josue Cruz.

Even in his losses to Estupinan and Nguyen, 'Jojo's' heavy artillery did see him trouble both men during certain junctures of those contests.

Will his knockout power propel him to another epic win on martial arts' grandest stage on June 6?

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 32 card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, June 6. More fights will be announced in the coming weeks.

Johan Ghazali says he'll 'go with the flow' vs Diego Paez

Johan Ghazali won't hold his power back in search of a bounce-back win in his return. That said, 'Jojo' vows not to rush in for the kill.

In a separate interview with the South China Morning Post, the knockout specialist revealed his plan for fight night, saying:

"Honestly, I’m just going to go with the flow. Just going to go with the flow, going to fight, going to show my technique, my strategy - everything that I’ve been learning here."

