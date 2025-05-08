Three times Johan Estupinan showcased his insane KO power ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 return

When naming some of the hottest prospects of the Muay Thai realm today, it's hard to leave undefeated Colombian superstar Johan Estupinan out of the conversation.

The 22-year-old arrived at the promotion with his 22-0 record on the line. While many doubters and evil eyes questioned the legitimacy of his undefeated streak, the JCFernandez and Team CSK star shut them up for good with five impressive displays that have helped him stay perfect in his career.

The Santiago de Cali native is almost complete in every aspect of the discipline. He has educated hands to go with his piercing kicks. Plus, his movement and the way he times his attacks have also been a sight to behold.

Johan Estupinan is ready to dazzle on the global stage of the promotion again when he returns in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup against Japanese mainstay Taiki Naito.

Ahead of his three-round tie at ONE Fight Night 32 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on June 6, let's relive all his highlight-reel victories under the ONE Championship spotlight.

Johan Estupinan sleeps Kouta Omori in 27 seconds

Johan Estupinan closed out his promotional bow with the fastest win of his promotional tenure at ONE Friday Fights 63 in May last year.

'Panda Kick' only needed less than 30 seconds to end Kouta Omori in their 141-pound Muay Thai showdown.

The youngster cracked the Japanese fighter open with straight-cross combos before a final roundhouse kick to the jaw and a left hand wrapped things up inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Johan wraps things up early vs. Sean Climaco

Johan Estupinan's grit and knockout power were his trump card in the curtain-raiser of the promotion's sophomore outing in North America, ONE 168: Denver.

The Santiago de Cali native was sent to the canvas early in round one inside the Ball Arena. That, however, only lit a fire inside him, and he didn't hold anything back from then on.

He sent the Filipino-American down thrice in the second round to secure the TKO win at 1:28 of the canto.

Johan Estupinan Starches Zakaria El Jamari

Less than a month after treating the global fanbase to an intense brawl in "The Mile High City," the striking specialist enjoyed another early night in the office.

This time, the Colombian wizard made quick work of Morocco's Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 25.

After facing adversity in the first round, 'Panda Kick' dug deep to wobble El Jamari with crisp jab-punch combos in round two. Then, a vicious left ended proceedings at 1:07 of the second canto.

