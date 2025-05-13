“I’m ready” - Johan Ghazali locked and loaded to overcome ‘experienced and strong’ American brawler at ONE Fight Night 32

After coming up short in his last outing, 18-year-old phenom Johan Ghazali is locked in and ready to climb back into the win column. Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Fight Night 32 will see 'JoJo' seek his 26th career win when he meets the always dangerous Diego Paez.
Looking ahead to his return during an interview with Kosmo, Ghazali has no delusions about his next opponent, but he's more than confident that his training camp has prepared him to come out on top inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. Ghazali said:
“My opponent that I’d be facing is someone experienced and strong. I’m ready to fight him, and I’ve done my best throughout my camp for this fight so far.”
Overall, Ghazali is 6-2 under the ONE Championship banner with five highlight-reel knockouts. Unfortunately, he's suffered a setback in two of his last three—something he plans to rectify at ONE Fight Night 32.
Johan Ghazali got some helpful advice from ONE world champion Superbon
When Johan Ghazali first stepped onto martial arts' biggest global stage, he looked practically unbeatable, rattling off five straight wins.
But with a step-up in competition, 'JoJo' has seen his fair share of struggles. To help get him back to his winning ways, Ghazali revealed that he received some helpful advice from one of the best P4P strikers on the planet—ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon. Ghazali told SCMP MMA:
"So my hands have power. But Superbon tells me, 'You have power, everybody knows. But you got to touch up everything else.'"
Will Ghazali earn a much-needed win at ONE Fight Night 32, or will Diego Paez prove to be too much for the young gun to handle?
ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6.